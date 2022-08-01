Carole Carson: Staying afloat under the weight of bad news

Global warming, climate change, war in Ukraine, inflation, monkeypox, COVID’s resurgence, mass shootings, political polarization, famine, ocean pollution — these are just a few of the headlines we’ve been exposed to over the past few months.

In response, some of us have become compulsive “doomscrollers.” However depressing the reports, we feel an urgent need to stay on top of the news to prepare ourselves for whatever the future holds. Others of us have become “news avoiders” by either limiting our exposure to news or walling ourselves off from it altogether.

Whatever strategy we choose, it’s imperative for us to hang on to our optimism and keep a balanced perspective.

To keep my upbeat outlook, I like to read reports on the latest scientific breakthroughs that are likely to dramatically improve the future. I picked four recent discoveries to share that lifted my spirits and hopefully will lift yours. Each has the potential to have an enormous positive impact.

ARTIFICIAL PHOTOSYNTHESIS TO PRODUCE FOOD

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, have created food without using photosynthesis and sunlight. The process involves electrochemical conversion of carbon dioxide, electricity and water into acetate. Food-producing organisms can consume the acetate and grow in the dark. Scientists predict this process could have a major effect on the efficiency with which food is produced.

SOLAR CELL

A team of engineering researchers at Princeton have developed the first perovskite (a crystalline mineral) solar cell with a projected life of 30 years, thus making it commercially viable. The current threshold for silicon solar cells is 20 years.

The perovskite solar cell is highly durable and can be manufactured at room temperature, making the cells less expensive to build than their silicon counterpart, which requires a high-temperature process. Because perovskite solar cells can be flexible and transparent (versus silicon cells, which are stiff and opaque), researchers predict their expanded use on rooftops throughout the country.

MOLECULAR MACHINES

Chemists have created light-activated molecular machines that can drill holes through the membranes of certain bacteria, killing them in as little as 2 minutes. Their study offers a potential new strategy for fighting antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which have no natural defenses against the new mechanical warriors. That means the bacteria can’t adapt and become resistant to treatment, as has occurred with the widespread use of antibiotics.

CELLULAR SECRETS OF AGING UNLOCKED

Scientists from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the Cambridge Stem Cell Institute, along with various collaborators, have identified the way in which cells change as we age. Through their research, they identified the process that accounts for the dramatic reduction in the diversity of blood cell populations that happens after the age of 70, leading to a new theory of aging. With this knowledge, Dr. Elisa Laurenti, assistant professor, said, “We can learn how to minimize disease risk and promote healthy aging.”

These and other scientific advantages should encourage us. In addition, if we ignore today’s headlines and take a longer-term perspective, we can take comfort in knowing that the world is a measurably better place to live in than in our grandparent’s generation. Here are a few documented examples:

Rates of extreme poverty and hunger are falling. Child labor is declining. Higher numbers of people live in democracies. More people are going to school and getting more years of education. Solar energy is getting cheaper. More people have access to the internet. And literacy rates have improved.

Although I try to buffer myself against the weight of depressing news, I sometimes have a not-so-optimistic moment. But overall, I believe problems can and will be solved, and I am profoundly curious about the future. Like Dan Quayle famously said, “The future will be better tomorrow.”

Carole Carson, Montpellier, France, is an author, former AARP website contributor, and leader of the 1994 Nevada County Meltdown. Contact her at carolecarson41@gmail.com or through her blog: gmasblog.com