Carole Carson: Something new in ’22

“There is no sincerer love than the love of food,” according to George Bernard Shaw, an Irish writer and winner of a Nobel prize in literature.

Maybe he’s right. Perhaps that’s why many of us struggle with extra pounds.

If you achieved your weight loss goals in 2021, you needn’t read further. However, if weighing less is one of your 2022 resolutions, you may want to consider adopting the Knights Templar weight-loss program (or at least some of its elements).

DISCLAIMER

A word of warning, though: don’t pay any attention to today’s filiopietistic Knights Templar in the United States and Europe. Their imitation reflects poorly on the original order. For authenticity, we need to look back at history.

The Knights Templar originated in the 12th century in Jerusalem. Their job was to protect Christians who traveled to and from the Holy Land. The order reached its peak in the late 13th century with about 15,000 members and disbanded some 700 years ago.

At that time in history, the overall life expectancy for men was around 31 years of age; however, if a man made it to age 30, he could reasonably expect to live into his 50s.

RIPE OLD AGE IS RARE

The Knights Templar commonly lived to their 60s. Some even made it into their 80s. Additionally, most died in battle, not from old age. How did they accomplish this?

History doesn’t tell us anything about specialized exercise, but life in general was more physical at that time.

As expert warriors, they had to be physically fit. The knights’ gear (swords, shields, and armor) was heavy. Riding horses and training for battle probably provided plenty of exercise.

Yet, almost everyone led physically demanding lives at that time. Couch potatoes were nonexistent. So why did the Templars live so long?

EATING PATTERNS

Part of the answer may be the Templar diet, which was detailed and precise. On Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, the knights were served vegetables, grain, milk, eggs, cheese, and fiber-rich stews — essentially, a vegetarian meal.

On Lenten Fridays, animal products (eggs, milk, and cheese) were exchanged for dried fish. On Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, the Knights Templar ate as much meat as they wanted (probably bacon, ham, or beef) along with vegetables, grains, dairy, and fruit.

Wine was always served with meals, although it was diluted with water.

Doesn’t this nutritional regimen with plentiful fruits, vegetables, dairy, and grains plus moderate amounts of meat and wine look like the highly touted Mediterranean diet?

Where the two diets differ, however, is in the way food is served and eaten.

Each knight had an eating buddy with whom he shared a bowl. This arrangement was ostensibly because of a shortage of bowls. However, this explanation makes no sense given that the order was extremely wealthy and is credited with originating the modern banking system.

Each member of the twosome monitored the other to make sure food was shared and his partner didn’t gluttonously take more than his allotted half. (I don’t know about you, but having someone watch me take every bite would stop me from overeating.)

To explain the Templars’ longevity, how they ate may have been as important as what they ate.

VERIFY RESULTS FOR YOURSELF

Denis Diderot, a brilliant 18th-century French philosopher and encyclopedist, identified three ways to acquire knowledge: observe, reflect, and experiment.

When pursuing your weight goal, you don’t need to waste time observing or reflecting. Instead, you can experiment by eating like a Knight Templar. Besides following the Mediterranean diet, you can experiment with sharing a bowl.

If you have a partner, you can try using a single bowl for meals — although you may have to explain why you are setting the table with only one bowl and also persuade your partner to eat out of it with you. As a side benefit, you’ll have fewer dishes to wash.

If you lack a partner, as I do, I suggest sharing a meal with a COVID-safe friend — maybe someone in need of food or friendship. However, you’ll still have some explaining and persuading to do about the one-bowl idea.

If you eat alone, you can serve yourself a portion in a bowl and then set aside half for a future meal. Whichever strategy you choose, you might make a friend or reduce your grocery expenses.

I’ll admit this practice seems a bit odd — but it worked for the Knights Templar in the Middle Ages. Can it work for us in the 21st century?

As Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “All life is an experiment. The more experiments you make, the better.” Are you ready for something new in ’22?

Carole Carson, Montpellier, France, is an author, former AARP website contributor, and leader of the 1994 Nevada County Meltdown. Contact her at carolecarson41@gmail.com