Carole Carson

Most individuals who consume alcohol, whether they enjoy a glass of wine, a beer, or a martini, are aware of possible risks. For instance, it’s relatively common knowledge that heavy drinking may trigger liver diseases. After that, most of us would be hard-pressed to list other health dangers.

Over the past decade or so, we’ve been reassured by popularized research studies that claim moderate amounts of alcohol, say, a glass of wine with dinner, is harmless. In fact, it may even be good for our health.