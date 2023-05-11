Most individuals who consume alcohol, whether they enjoy a glass of wine, a beer, or a martini, are aware of possible risks. For instance, it’s relatively common knowledge that heavy drinking may trigger liver diseases. After that, most of us would be hard-pressed to list other health dangers.
Over the past decade or so, we’ve been reassured by popularized research studies that claim moderate amounts of alcohol, say, a glass of wine with dinner, is harmless. In fact, it may even be good for our health.
The January 2023 news release from the World Health Organization-Europe, however, intends to dissuade us from this innocent perspective by educating us on the health risks of consuming alcohol.
WHO states unequivocally, “There is no safe amount that does not affect health.” No distinction is made between alcohol in wine, beer, or spirits.
WHO describes alcohol as “a toxic, psychoactive, and dependence-producing substance.” Alcohol is a Group 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. This group includes asbestos, radiation, and tobacco. Moreover, the risk of cancer rises as consumption rises.
The radical position of WHO — that any alcohol consumption increases the risk of illness or injury — will be challenging for many of us to accept. However, the World Health Organization can’t be easily dismissed. Their published opinion is based on the research and expertise of 8,000+ of the world’s leading public health experts.
Moreover, additional research has confirmed that cancer is the third leading cause of death and that alcohol consumption is one of the three leading risks for developing cancer. (Excess weight and tobacco use are the other two). Finally, researchers have found that alcohol is the specific culprit in seven kinds of cancer.
WHO suggests warning labels on alcoholic products because consumers are unaware of the health risks. They also encourage doctors and healthcare providers to educate their patients about the risks. Going further, they suggest a massive educational effort, similar to the tobacco campaign, to inform the general population about the dangers of alcohol.
According to the National Institute on Aging, besides cancer and liver damage, alcohol is implicated in immune system disorders and brain damage. Alcohol also worsens health problems such as osteoporosis, diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, ulcers, memory loss, and mood disorders, particularly depression.
For seniors, the impact of alcohol is even more significant. We may feel the effects of alcohol more strongly even though we are not drinking more. Older women are more at risk for this impact than men. Older women are also at greater risk for breast cancer if they consume alcohol.
Seniors are also at greater risk if they mix alcohol and medicines. For example, aspirin and alcohol increase the risk of bleeding. And alcohol can be fatal if combined with sleeping, pain, or anti-anxiety medication.
The impact of alcohol also puts seniors at risk for falls, fractures, burns, drownings, homicide, suicide, and car accidents. Not a happy list of outcomes!
The COVID epidemic spiked an increase in drinking, according researchers at the University of Columbia’s Department of Psychiatry. Given this national increase and the known dangers of alcohol consumption, maybe it’s time to ask ourselves how much is enough. Or is any too much?
You’ll have to answer that for yourself.