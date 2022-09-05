Carole Carson: No time to waste

A young person might consider it foolish for someone with gray hair, white hair or no hair to have aspirations.

“Isn’t it a bit late,” the youngster might ask, “to be setting future goals?”

Not according to Norman Lear, creator of “All in the Family,” featuring the famous Archie Bunker character. On the occasion of his 100th birthday, Lear said, “Those closest to me know that I try to stay forward-focused. . . . Two of my favorite words are ‘over’ and ‘next.’” Maybe Lear’s forward-looking outlook explains why at 100, he’s still going strong.

But goal-setting is tricky, as anyone who has gone through the exercise of coming up with New Year’s resolutions knows. Most of us fail to follow through.

BROKEN PROMISES

According to psychologist Adam Alter, author of “Irresistible: The Rise of Addictive Technology,” goal-setting is a broken process. Alter says that failure to achieve a goal frequently triggers a total rejection of the goal. In other words, someone might say, “If I don’t study French every day for 10 minutes, I may as well give up studying French at all.”

Moreover, those who are successful in reaching a goal may find the happiness fleeting or not nearly as meaningful as they anticipated.

Independent of one’s age, if goal-setting is a flawed way to come up with a blueprint for the future, what’s a person to do?

Vishen Lakhiani, author of the New York Times’ best seller, “The Code of the Extraordinary Mind,” tells us how we can create a blueprint to inform our decision-making so that we do not face the end of our lives with a sense of having wasted our time on earth.

ULTIMATE BUCKET LIST

To go straight to the heart of what we want during our remaining time, he suggests an exercise where we list our aspirations in three categories. By focusing on these three areas, we can hack into the logical-mind system and go directly to our innermost, authentic desires.

The first category includes the beautiful experiences we would like to have — for example, traveling to an exotic place, enjoying an extended family cruise or spending time at a seaside resort.

The second category includes the growth and skills we would like to acquire. Maybe we’ve always wanted to learn to play a guitar, speak a foreign language, meditate or cook Chinese food.

The third category involves contributions. That is, what would we like give back to others? What is our legacy? For example, we might write a memoir, donate our time through volunteering, visit an isolated neighbor or serve on a board. (Lakhiani emphasizes that the quickest way to happiness is contributing to others.)

I can’t do justice to his ideas in this short article, but you can watch his lecture on YouTube by searching for his name and the term “goal setting.”

After watching his video, I did the exercise as he suggested, turning off my critical, analytical left brain. Otherwise, that part of the brain would censor anything it considered unrealistic, impractical or unachievable.

I wrote down the experiences, growth and contributions that, although reflecting my heart’s desires, seemed impossible to attain. But since no censoring was allowed, they stayed on my blueprint.

I should warn you that this is a powerful exercise. I was surprised at what I came up with and how quickly I could articulate my aspirations in each category. Although many of mine seemed unrealistic, all were unquestionably authentic.

Later, when I reviewed my work, I realized that if the experiences, growth and contributions came about, I would feel as if I had truly lived the life I intended for myself.

Without trying too hard to accomplish anything on my blueprint, I notice that I already feel better. Simply knowing I’m being true to myself in my daily decision-making makes me happy. Beyond that, we’ll see what happens.

Carl Jung said, “The privilege of a lifetime is to become who you truly are.” Few things seem worse to me than dying without having lived fully and authentically. That’s why I engaged in this exercise. What about you? Are you going to try it?

Carole Carson, Montpellier, France, is an author, former AARP website contributor, and leader of the 1994 Nevada County Meltdown. Contact her at carolecarson41@gmail.com or through her blog: gmasblog.com