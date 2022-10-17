Carole Carson: Laughter IS the best medicine





Do you remember a feature in the Reader’s Digest magazine titled “Laughter is the best medicine ?” Perhaps the concept was ahead of its time.

First, consider the observation of the queen of aphorisms Mary Pettibone Poole who said: “He who laughs, lasts!”

Her observation that laughing increases longevity is right on. A study of 55,000 Norwegian men and women over a 15-year period confirmed that those with a sense of humor lived longer. This was especially true for women.

Or ponder the wisdom of Max Beerbohn , a 19th century English essayist, who said, “Nobody ever died of laughter.”

Technically speaking, a few, rare examples can be found where a person laughed so hard they had a heart attack or suffocated. They didn’t die from laughter but rather from the condition the laughter triggered. So, the premise holds — laughing is bargain-rate life insurance.

Or Lord Byron who said, “Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine.” At a time when medical expenses are skyrocketing, why not find a reason to laugh?

Laughing — A Universal Language

Even though all of us are familiar with the universal language of laughing, some aspects may surprise you.

Did you know animals laugh? In Dr. Joe Hanson’s Be Smart video, he shows a researcher tickling a rat’s stomach. The rat is laughing so hard that he can’t stand up. I have watched the video several times and every time I do, the rat’s hilarious laughter makes me laugh.

Which confirms the second principle of laughter. Dr. Hanson informs us that we are 30 times more likely to laugh with others than to laugh alone. In effect, laughing is a social behavior.

Not only is laughing social, but it is highly contagious, and particularly so for babies. Maybe that’s why they smile and gurgle in response to our laughter. And why I can’t resist laughing when the rat is laughing.

Your Laugh Is Unique

Plus, every person’s laughter is unique. A recording of a person’s authentic laugh could function as a fingerprint. Nor unsurprisingly, it’s easy to spot fake laughter. There’s something about a forced or pretend laugh that conveys inauthenticity.

Even doctors tell us to laugh more. Dr. Amid Sood at the Mayo Clinic says, “Research shows laughter provides a good physical workout, generates mental relaxation, lowers blood pressure and pain, and even improves immunity.

But I suspect these benefits disappear when we laugh “at” rather than “with” others. Although I have no research to back up my theory, I’m fairly confident that the cruelty, hostility and immaturity of abusive laughter have a negative impact on our bio-markers.

For those of us who have turned more than a few calendar pages over the course of decades, we might want to glean the wisdom in a quote from Michael Pritchard , a stand-up comedian. He says that: “You don’t stop laughing because you grow old. You grow old because you stop laughing.”

I hope you’ll have a good belly laugh when reading this article (or when you watch the video with the laughing rat). And I hope you enjoy many more throughout your day. If you do, you’ll be healthier and live longer!

Carole Carson, Montpellier, France, is an author, former AARP website contributor, and leader of the 1994 Nevada County Meltdown. Contact her at carolecarson41@gmail.com or through her blog: gmasblog.com