Carole Carson — Joyful Aging: Is there a doctor in the house?

When I told my brother that I was moving to France, he cautioned me that I might not be able to get quality medical care there. Even though I confidently assured him otherwise, in fact, I was a bit concerned.

I needn’t have worried.

Despite my best intentions to have a carefree entry into French life, I had a series of medical problems and misadventures requiring a doctor’s care. So many, in fact, that in five months, I’ve tested many parts of the medical care system. My conclusion following this unplanned survey is that medical care in France is superior to that in the U.S. and far less expensive.

I’ve come to that conclusion even though I had exceptional doctors in the U.S., including Dr. Todd Bouchier in Grass Valley and Dr. Ann Gerhardt in Sacramento.

AN UNPLANNED SURVEY

My unscientific survey started with bronchitis that I apparently got off the plane with. Getting an immediate appointment with a doctor was not difficult.

When I arrived with my son at the doctor’s office, the absence of a receptionist, a medical assistant or clerical support surprised me. We rang a bell to announce our presence and sat in the waiting room.

The doctor came and got us and led us into a small office with an examining table, listened to my symptoms, examined me, made notes on his laptop and wrote a prescription.

When we finished, he gave me an invoice for 25 euros, and I paid him cash. Had I been a resident, there would have been no charge. I filled the antibiotic prescription at a cost of less than 5 euros ($6).

That pattern would be repeated in subsequent doctor visits. The absence of overhead (for instance, for clerical people needed to process insurance) helps keeps the cost low.

HEAD-TO-HEAD MEDICAL PROBLEMS

For the next four months, I worked my way through head-to-toe medical diagnoses — from an abscessed tooth to a broken bone in my foot. Each time, I promptly gained access to a physician, dentist or orthopedist and received an inexpensive drug, a needed procedure or an X-ray.

I also spent a night in a local emergency room and received dozens of tests during the night. The cost was about 300 euro ($330). My guess is that a similar night in the U.S. would have been $10,000-12,000, if not more.

SPECIALISTS ARE AVAILABLE AND AFFORDABLE

For long-term care, I connected with a regional specialist for a chronic condition I must deal with. The consultation cost was 50 euros ($55). The specialist spent a full hour obtaining a detailed history and wrote an impressive three-page report summarizing my medical situation.

She also ordered a battery of tests so we would have a baseline going forward. She arranged for me to go to a major hospital in Montpellier where the various tests could be done in a single day, much like the famous Mayo Clinic operates.

Once I was settled in my hospital room, I was visited by an English-speaking physician who explained the tests I’d be given and why they were necessary. He also stopped in after each test to tell me the results.

His familiarity with my medical history and the likely progression of my condition impressed me. I had no doubt that I was in good hands.

The testing went smoothly and efficiently, and I checked out of the hospital by 3 p.m. leaving plenty of time to prepare for the evening’s national sport — aperitifs.

A PERSONAL APPROACH IS HEALING

In a recent survey, AARP reported that about one-third of the social security income seniors in the U.S. receive is spent on medical care. Consequently, the cost of medical care is an important consideration for many of us.

I pay the full amount for medical services here in France because I’m an immigrant. The cost is quite affordable; even so, my medical insurance reimburses me for the out-of-pocket payments. (French citizens, however, would pay little or nothing.)

But what I find even more impressive than accessibility and low cost is my sense that the medical staff genuinely care about their patients. The patient isn’t a collection of symptoms or a bothersome interruption in a busy office but rather a human being who requires care from another human being.

As a result, the interactions are personal rather than transactional. In many ways, this is the most remarkable aspect of the French health care system.

Until I moved from California, I assumed that U.S. health care was among the best in the world. Certainly, my personal doctors were outstanding.

Yet I’ve since learned that by many health measures (for example, mortality rates, treatment outcomes, life expectancy, disease burden), the U.S. lags behind comparable countries. And the irony is that the U.S. spends more while achieving less.

A SHIFT IN PERSPECTIVE

France is proving that cradle-to-grave medical care is possible and affordable — even for immigrants like me. Here it is a reality, and the new reality has forced me to shift my perspective on what is achievable.

Carole Carson, of Nevada City, is an author, former AARP website contributor, and leader of the 1994 Nevada County Meltdown. Contact: carolecarson41@gmail.com