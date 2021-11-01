Carole Carson: How old is your immune system?

You know your calendar age — the time measured by a clock — but do you know the age of your immune system?

The study of immunosenescence attempts to understand why our immune systems weaken beginning around age 60. The older we get, the weaker our immune systems get. That’s why people over 70 are the most vulnerable to contagious diseases, especially the coronavirus.

Besides attempting to understand the overall process of immunosenescence, researchers are also trying to figure out why the decline is so variable between individuals.

Their task isn’t easy. The immune system “is the second-most complicated system in your body after your brain,” says Shai Shen-Orr, a professor from the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology.

Besides this daunting complexity, considerable differences exist between individuals. When it comes to the age of our immune systems, age really is just a number. A 60 year old can have the immune system of a 40 year old or an 80 year old.

Researchers have already found a way to calculate biological age, which measures how well one’s body is functioning relative to one’s calendar age. They use chemical tags added to genes over a period of time to compute the trajectory of a body’s aging.

Scientists have also discovered that lifestyle has a profound impact on our biological age. Smoking, a faulty diet leading to obesity, lack of exercise, social isolation, and excessive consumption of alcohol can all accelerate the aging process.

On a positive note, deliberate improvements in daily habits can reverse or slow biological decline.

The same appears to be true for the aging of our immune systems. Commercial tests measuring the decline of the immune system are not yet available. However, researchers at Stanford University and the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology are developing a prototype.

So far, they’ve found that the same lifestyle factors that slow the rate of biological decline also delay the aging of the immune system. A healthy lifestyle may even restore the immune system.

CAREGIVER SYNDROME

Apparently, I conducted my own unscientific experiment to confirm these findings. During the final months of caring for my husband, I ignored all of the healthy recommendations mentioned above. I ate whatever was quick and convenient, and I was too tired to exercise — even to take a short walk. I was stressed to the breaking point most days, and I slept fitfully because I was listening to make sure my husband was still breathing. Cultivating relationships required time, which I was desperately short of.

Although I didn’t know it at the time, my condition is referred to as caregiver syndrome, and explains why a whopping 70% of caregivers over the age of 70 die before their patient does. I was fortunate to be part of the 30% who survive.

After I arrived in France in July, I experienced one infection after the other. During the three-month siege, I despaired of ever getting back on my feet. I decided to return to the healthier lifestyle I followed before I became a caregiver.

That made all the difference.

I’ve since regained my old energy level, and I’m finding time to exercise — mostly walking with some stretching and floor work. I’m also making new friends while staying in touch with my former friends via email, text, Zoom, and phone. I’m dropping the extra pounds I gained from my faulty diet and sleeping soundly. My high spirits have returned.

I’m encouraged — and I hope you will be too — by the research that underscores our ability to lower our biological and immunological age by the lifestyle choices we make on a daily basis.

Genetics play a role, of course, but I like the perspective of Malcolm Turnbull, the former prime minister of Australia, who said, “What you’ve got to do is recognize that you don’t control everything for a start, you’ve got to play the cards you’re dealt, the hand of cards you’re dealt, as best you can, and that’s what I always seek to do.”

As we age, you and I have the opportunity to play our lifestyle cards well — and maybe beat the house.

Carole Carson, Montpellier, France, is an author, former AARP website contributor, and leader of the 1994 Nevada County Meltdown. Contact her at carolecarson41@gmail.com