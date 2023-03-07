Carole Carson.jpg

Five years before my husband died, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. To arrive at the diagnosis, neurologists and neuropsychologists administered a series of brain imaging, memory skill, and blood tests.

The testing had been triggered by a change in his gait. Instead of walking with one foot straight ahead of the other, he walked increasingly in a side-to-side, rocking fashion. I later learned this condition, gait apraxia, is related to Alzheimer’s. I had also noticed that his memory skills had declined — but then, so had mine!

Carole Carson, Montpellier, France, is the author of Blackbird, a former AARP website contributor, and the leader of the 1994 Nevada County Meltdown. Email: carolecarson41@gmail.com