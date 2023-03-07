Five years before my husband died, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. To arrive at the diagnosis, neurologists and neuropsychologists administered a series of brain imaging, memory skill, and blood tests.
The testing had been triggered by a change in his gait. Instead of walking with one foot straight ahead of the other, he walked increasingly in a side-to-side, rocking fashion. I later learned this condition, gait apraxia, is related to Alzheimer’s. I had also noticed that his memory skills had declined — but then, so had mine!
Yet his personality was the same. He enjoyed reading history books (two or three each week), he watched his favorite television programs (especially The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), and he appreciated a good meal, especially if he could add a glass of wine. Moreover, he made sense when we talked. Given all this, I did not suspect Alzheimer’s disease.
Very Slow Disease Progression
Once I knew his diagnosis, I watched him more closely for symptoms. Yet over the next five years until his death, he didn’t change that much. Moreover, his cause of death was pulmonary fibrosis unrelated to Alzheimer’s.
My husband’s memory deteriorated a bit over the next five years but probably not much more than mine. Also, as a safety precaution, he stopped driving, and I took over finances. I also became responsible for maintenance of our home and cars. Because he was stable, I felt we could coast along like this for quite a while.
Understandable Skepticism
Family members were skeptical of the diagnosis because my husband didn’t seem different to them, and they weren’t around him long enough to notice his memory lapses. One family member even questioned whether I had fabricated the diagnosis to get sympathy for myself as his caregiver.
This skepticism was understandable since none of us knew about the concept of cognitive reserve.
Had I known about cognitive reserve, I would have understood why my husband showed few symptoms of Alzheimer’s except for a memory deficit and an altered gait. And I could have explained it to family members. But alas! I didn’t know; hence, I have written this article to inform others.
New Idea: Cognitive Reserve
The concept of cognitive reserve emerged in the ’80s and is defined as “your brain’s ability to improvise and find alternate ways of getting a job done. It reflects how agile your brain is in pulling in skills and capacities to solve problems and cope with challenges,” according to Harvard Medical School.
Cognitive reserve explains the differences in how some patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, like my husband, can tolerate more of the brain changes than others and still live a fairly normal life.
Two Kinds of Reserve
Cognitive reserve is currently divided into two categories. The first involves the structure of the brain and its capacity to absorb the pathology of Alzheimer’s without being overwhelmed by the changes. The brain’s structure is a function of genetics — what kind of brain the person inherited. (My husband inherited the right kind.)
The second category involves the practical world — how much the patient’s daily routine diminishes the impact of the disease.
In my husband’s case, he was a man of habit his entire life. You could set your clock by the activity he chose to do, whether it was brushing his teeth immediately after breakfast or watching the six o’clock news. My view is that his lifelong habits sustained him even as his brain was becoming more diseased.
Researchers aren’t certain how to account for cognitive reserve, but they are certain that it plays a role in the ability of a patient to live normally — even with Alzheimer’s.
The current theory is that educational and occupational attainment are important. Also critical may be the person’s leisure activities in retirement. In this case, my husband, an avid reader, read two or three books a week along with the daily newspapers. In addition, he never missed working on his daily crossword puzzle and sudoku.
Alzheimer’s — the Great Leveler
Alzheimer’s reach is broad. Fame and fortune are no protection. Some of its victims include Glen Campbell, one of my favorite performers; Perry Como, whom I grew up listening to; and Peter Falk, who played the charming detective Columbo. Many other famous people — Ronald Reagan, Rita Hayworth, and Margaret Thatcher, to name a few — were also overtaken by the disease.
Moreover, thousands of ordinary people, like you and me, will face the same fate. As many as 500,000 people a year will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in the U.S.
Living Longer — a Mixed Blessing
Alzheimer’s is most commonly diagnosed in those age 65 and over. In 1900, the life expectancy of Americans was 47 years, and fewer patients were diagnosed with dementia. Today, life expectancy in the U.S. is 76. It’s no wonder Alzheimer’s diagnoses have risen dramatically.
Wait and Hope
Researchers have the potential for a major breakthrough in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease if they can pinpoint the activities or conditions that slow or delay the onset of symptoms in Alzheimer’s patients. Interventions could be designed to slow the cognitive aging of the patient and build cognitive reserve.
In The Count of Monte Cristo, Alexandre Dumas wrote, “Until the day when God shall deign to reveal the future to man, all human wisdom is summed up in these two words, — ‘Wait and hope.’”
As we wait, it’s reassuring to know that researchers are working to find a way to minimize the impact of Alzheimer’s.
My husband was very fortunate that he had sufficient cognitive reserve to cope. And as his caregiver, I was tremendously grateful that his condition never got significantly worse.
As for me, my strategy for building and maintaining cognitive reserve is three-pronged: exercise by walking with a friend and occasional tennis; healthy eating; and mental stimulation from reading and writing.
What is your strategy?