Last month, I wrote about transitions that naturally occur as we age. Examples are the transitions from childhood to adolescence, from student to employee and from early adulthood to middle age.
We intuitively recognize and accept these more-or-less universal transitions in the course of a lifetime. What is less well-known, however, are the distinct phases we go through in retirement.
Examining Retirement
Socrates said that the unexamined life is not worth living. Because many of us will live a third of our lives in retirement, we could well benefit from understanding this period.
Dr. Riley Moynes, a retired public educator and founder of a financial services company, discusses the transitions in his book The Four Phases of Retirement.
According to AARP, about 10,000 individuals in the United States turn 65 each day and this rate will continue for the next 10-15 years. By 2050, 20 percent of the U.S. population will be retirees.
As a financial advisor, Dr. Moynes’s early focus was on helping retirees become financially secure. At that time, most of his retirement advice, like that of his peers, was focused on financial issues. Later, he realized that people needed to be prepared for the psychological changes and challenges that come with retirement as well. To that end, he identified four distinct phases.
Phase One: From worker to vacationer
The first phase is one of sheer joy and exhilaration at finally finding oneself free of the demands of making a living.
For example, the day the papers were signed finalizing the sale of my business was one of the happiest days of my life. It also happened to be the night before Thanksgiving, so the two events are permanently linked together in my mind.
In this phase, retirees plan trips they’ve always wanted to go on, take up hobbies they’ve never had time to pursue or perhaps visit family that they’ve neglected because of work. This period lasts about a year or two.
Phase Two: Significant losses occur
During the second phase, retirees are hit with the first losses associated with aging. These may include the loss of a daily routine, the loss of one’s sense of identity or even the loss of a spouse. Income may be reduced, housing may have to be downsized or health problems may surface.
Retirees may lose the power or standing they once held in the organizations where they worked. Fears surface about declining health and vitality, growing old or becoming irrelevant. Divorce, depression and decline are too frequently unfortunate outcomes of the various losses.
It seems that the only thing to look forward to is more of the same. Or as the famous basketball coach Abe Lemons said, “The trouble with retirement is that you never get a day off.”
Because of losses and the magnitude of the changes occurring, retirees struggle with the existential question, Is this all there is?
When I was in this phase, I experienced an ineffable sadness about the fact that I had never accomplished two important goals in my life — to get fit and to write. I was sad to think that I would die without having realized my two most significant dreams.
Phase Three: A reason to get up in the morning
The third phase can best be described as one where retirees begin, through trial and error, to figure out how to make life meaningful. Obviously, what is meaningful to one person may be totally irrelevant to another.
One friend of mine began teaching as a second career. Another friend took up photography. Another took a board job at a nonprofit. Another started mountain climbing and river rafting.
At this stage, it was important for me to explore what it would take for me to lose weight and feel more comfortable in my body. I also decided to start writing, something I had wanted to do for years.
This newspaper, The Union, gave me the opportunity to achieve both — to write and to create the Nevada County Meltdown, which addressed my own fitness goals while helping my neighbors achieve theirs.
Phase Four: Reinvention and rewiring
Reinvention is one of the hardest challenges in life, yet it’s one of the most energizing and creative. One’s purpose in life doesn’t have to be a lofty accomplishment recognized by others. It can be as simple as creating a beautiful garden. Or tutoring children. Or leading a book club. Or starting a walking group. Or learning to meditate or create videos. Or starting a kids’ cooking club at an elementary school. Usually, though, the most successful reinventions include some kind of service to others.
One picture I saw on the internet showed several retirees sitting behind a table at a community event. The banner over their heads read, “Old Coots Giving Advice. It’s probably bad advice, but it’s free.”
I laughed at their service project. I can imagine a similar group at the Nevada County Fairgrounds next year.
Perhaps I went to an extreme in my own reinvention, that is, by moving to France. And although I’m mostly satisfied with the progress I’ve made in creating the “new me,” it hasn’t been easy. And yet I wouldn’t want to (and couldn’t) shrink back into my former self and my former lifestyle.
One of my achievements — a lifelong goal — is the publication of Blackbird, my first novel, which will be released on February 28. This would not have happened without the reinvention of myself as a fiction writer.
Dr. Moynes’s conclusions about the four phases of retirement rang so true to me in light of my own experience that I wanted to share them here with you. Do they resonate with you? If so, I hope you’ll let me know.