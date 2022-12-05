Carole Carson: Dealing with Ageism — a challenge for seniors





Ageism is, perhaps, the last acceptable form of discrimination. The term refers to how people think, how they feel and how they act toward others and themselves based solely on age.

If you doubt whether ageism exists, watch Saturday Night Live’s skit showing seniors trying to use Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa. In their frustration, they purchase Amazon Echo Silver, designed for “people of a certain age.” (True confession: I laughed when I watched it.)

The seniors in the skit are forgetful, repetitive, paranoid, immobile, incompetent and confused — the typical stereotype of oldsters. On top of that, the redesigned Alexa is condescending in her responses.

One Size Doesn’t Fit All

The problem with ageism, as with all stereotyping, is that the limiting definitions of what it means to be older — such as forgetful, inept, ill, depressed, boring, weak, fragile — don’t describe all seniors. But that doesn’t keep all seniors from being treated as if all of the above were true, even when it is obviously not the case.

If you have a hard time believing ageism is real, imagine if the seniors in the skit were replaced with any other marginalized group. Instead of laughing, that group would yell “foul,” and the skit would be condemned.

The whole reason I started writing Joyful Aging was to combat the four Ds associated with aging: depression, disability, disease and dementia. Hence, my Don Quixote-like attempt to challenge these stereotypical ideas.

Although a few of the negative adjectives fit a few of my friends, most of them don’t. Indeed, the majority of my friends are mobile, alert, engaged and as happy or happier than they’ve ever been.

The Real Danger: Our Own Views

For sure, ageism in society exists, and it is a force to be reckoned with. But from my perspective, far more dangerous is the damage we seniors impose on ourselves by accepting the negative stereotypes.

Researchers tell us that how long we will live is based partly on genetics (25 percent); however, a far greater portion (75 percent) is determined by lifestyle and our beliefs about aging. How we think about aging can kill us!

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers found that negative ideas about aging had a measurable impact on how well a person would age and how long that person would live. That is, a negative perspective resulted in a shortened lifespan, lengthened recovery periods, reduced memory skills and diminished physical performance.

This finding makes it critical to understand what we think about our own aging and revise our thinking where stereotypes are holding us back.

Do You Suffer from FOGO?

Gerascophobia is the medical term for FOGO, or “fear of getting older.” Some of us must be afraid of getting older because the global market for anti-aging products in 2021 was $59.1 billion. That’s a lot of fear!

If you’re curious about your own attitude toward aging and whether you’ve stereotyped not only other seniors but yourself, you might want to take a test developed at UCLA, the Expectations Regarding Aging Survey.

You can score your results in three categories — what you think about physical aging, what you think about mental aging, and how well you will manage yourself as you age (self-efficacy).

When I evaluated my score, I found I had too many stereotypes regarding physical aging but far fewer when it came to mental aging or how well I would cope with getting older.

Kane Tanaka, the world’s oldest woman, died last year at age 119. On her last birthday, she was asked what was the happiest moment in her life. Without hesitation, she answered, “Now.”

Living life with each now being the happiest moment may very well contribute to our own longevity, just as surely as it did to hers.

Carole Carson lives in Montpellier, France