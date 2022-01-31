Carole Carson: Age in place, or move?

In “The Gambler,” Kenny Rogers sings about the advice of an old-time gambler. To win at poker, the pro says, you’ve got to know when to hold and know when to fold.

But in the game of life, how do we know when to hold and stay or when to fold and move?

The decision about aging in place versus moving has serious financial and emotional implications, so it has to be made thoughtfully. However, keep in mind that any decision might not be final. A change in circumstance may force another discussion later. For example, my husband and I were determined to age in place, but when he passed away, I needed to move.

Some of the factors seniors consider in electing to age in place or move are listed below. The most important thing is to make the decision while you’re in control rather than wait, for example, for a medical emergency to eliminate options.

AGING IN PLACE ADVANTAGES

Familiarity and comfort: As we age, we increasingly rely on habits to structure our day. For example, my husband, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, functioned well at home, where he kept a familiar routine. The few trips we took away from home were frustrating for both of us. Moving would have made his final days too confusing.

Physical beauty: Nevada County is knock-your-socks-off gorgeous and has four spectacular seasons during which people enjoy outdoor sports. It’s also a volunteer-rich, family-oriented rural area.

Established social networks: Friends and social networks (churches, associations, charities) enrich our lives. Several community organizations address the specific needs of seniors.

Medical resources: Many seniors have already put together a solid medical team — for example, a primary care doctor, a dentist, a cardiologist, an ophthalmologist — to meet their health needs.

Affordable modifications: Inexpensive ways to make a house safer are available, from adding a railing in the hall to adding bars in showers and tubs.

Avoidance of major expenses: Appliances and furnishings have already been purchased, and the cost of relocation is avoided.

AGING IN PLACE DISADVANTAGES

Weather: In Nevada County, dangerous road conditions, icy sidewalks, and the inconvenience of weather-related power outages are difficult to deal with as we age. Increasing fire danger also poses a concern.

Home expenses: Maintaining a home for one person may become prohibitively expensive. Some modifications, such as widening hallways, lowering kitchen counters, or retrofitting bathrooms and stairs, are costly.

Isolation: Residents whose families live in other parts of the country may find travel increasingly difficult. The impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on travel is an example of a recent obstacle.

Limited public transportation: If driving privileges end for health or safety reasons, public transportation options are limited.

Home maintenance demands: The physical demands of maintaining a garden, shoveling snow, housekeeping, cooking, and repairing take their toll. Moreover, after a lifetime of toil, some of us may want to lessen our responsibilities.

MOVING/DOWNSIZING ADVANTAGES

New resources: Seniors may like joining a new community, especially if additional amenities (gym, pool, walking and biking paths, golf, etc.) are offered.

Reduced expenses: Expenses from maintaining a home (repairs, taxes, utilities) may be reduced. Expensive modifications can be avoided.

Less isolation: Moving near family can mean having support during illness and frailty. Being around family members also reduces isolation. Moving into a facility ensures being part of a community.

Reduction in workload: Fewer responsibilities related to maintaining a home can result in more free time for hobbies and self-care.

MOVING/DOWNSIZING DISADVANTAGES

Disruption of routines: The known is traded for the unknown, which can create anxiety.

Risk of isolation: Developing new friends takes time. Social and medical networks are fragmented until new networks are in place. Plus, waiting lists for attractive places can be long.

Increased expenses: New housing frequently requires new furnishings. Relocation (packing, moving) can be expensive. And monthly fees for senior facilities can be surprisingly high.

Extra work: Moving requires packing, disposing of unwanted items, transporting items to the new location, perhaps selling a home, and other tasks. Setting up new accommodations also requires tons of work, which can be daunting.

Loss of independence: For those who move into a facility, many day-to-day decisions will be governed by the facility rather than by personal preference. In my case, moving to a foreign country where I didn’t speak the language made me dependent upon my offspring. I’m becoming more independent, but it takes time.

MAKING THE HARD CHOICES

While they still have their wits about them, seniors need to decide where and how they want to spend their remaining years. Because decision-making is hard, some of us may avoid it. Yet not making a decision is a decision in itself.

Mistakes — either staying in one’s home when a move is overdue or moving to a place the senior ends up hating — are emotionally and financially expensive.

Like the experienced gambler says, we have to know when to hold and when to fold — in poker and in life.

Carole Carson, Montpellier, France, is an author, former AARP website contributor, and leader of the 1994 Nevada County Meltdown. Contact her at carolecarson41@gmail.com