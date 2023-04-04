If you aren’t familiar with the acronym FOMO, the letters stand for the “fear of missing out.” And a new term that I recently discovered is JOMO, which stands for the “joy of missing out.” I love this term!
As I write this, my French family is skiing in the Alps for nine days. I could have gone along if I wanted to, although skiing was never my sport.
My husband, Dick, was an excellent skier and even skied avalanche patrol for the U.S. Forest Service. Alas, despite his patient coaching, I never took to the sport. Consequently, I had no problem giving it up.
If I didn’t ski with my family, my activities would be to enjoy the snow scenes, mountains, and blue skies — when it wasn’t snowing — and generally get a break from my routine.
The alternative was to stay at home alone. Given that most people leave on spring vacation here in France to ski or otherwise entertain themselves, my complex would be mostly empty. Without many neighbors coming and going, I would feel alone.
A silent retreat
I’ve always been curious about how I would respond if I went on a silent retreat where words were not spoken for days. I decided that my family’s absence would be an opportunity to engage in a limited experiment with the experience.
I was surprisingly sad the first hour after they left as if I’d been abandoned. But then, just as suddenly as the sadness appeared, a sense of freedom replaced it. Unburdened by the need to be sociable or even get up in the morning if I didn’t feel like it, I experienced a sense of joy — the joy of missing out.
Freedom to do nothing
On the first day, I didn’t get out of bed, so I didn’t get dressed. The hours passed in indolence were wonderful! I napped off and on, realizing only as the day wore on that I had been especially tired and needed this 24-hour period of R&R.
Plenty of prepared food and fruit were in the refrigerator to nourish me. I had the freedom to eat when I was hungry and only the amount needed to satisfy the hunger.
Between naps, I read the news, reflected upon my current station in life, wrote in my diary, and updated my list of projects and tasks.
Since I woke up fully rested on the second day, I finished various small projects and accomplished three hours of solid writing on my fourth novel, The First and Last Lesson. I also texted a friend and invited her to an early dinner on the following night.
Settling into a pattern
Since then, I’ve averaged at least three hours of writing daily. I might have done more, but a conflicting priority during this time was to enjoy the freedom not to work, if I so chose.
It may sound like I’m held captive by my family when they are here, but that is not the case. I am as free as a bird. Only my self-imposed obligations to them “hold me captive.”
For instance, I try to cook one or two dinners a week since I eat so often at their home. And when my grandsons stop by, I stop whatever I am doing and focus on being receptive. Besides, I’m grateful for their company.
My social obligations to my nearby family are not significant or overwhelming. Suffice it to say, simply being part of a larger community inevitably impinges on my solitude.
Of course, I could have stayed in the United States and been extremely lonely. Living with family two doors away is wonderful, and I don’t mean to denigrate the experience. At the same time, I try to enjoy solitude when it occurs and hope that my family is enjoying choosing their priorities without considering what I need or want.
I found six benefits of being alone on the Jed Foundation website, a site dedicated to reducing young adult suicides. Never mind that I’m a senior. The benefits, which I’ve personalized below, also hold true for me.
Know yourself
“To thine own self be true” was the advice of Polonius in Shakespeare’s Hamlet. This becomes impossible when I am bombarded by input — from real people to the internet to the messages I receive from various sources. Only in solitude can I talk with myself honestly and with clarity.
Come up with solutions
Being alone also gives me time to think through alternative ways of coping. I can also be creative in coming up with different ways to add more happiness to my life and those around me.
For instance, I thought of creating a personal happiness calendar where I could write down something to do each day that would be enjoyable or bring joy to others, such as saying something positive to someone I talked to. Also, solutions to problems I’d been thinking about days earlier popped up.
Don’t judge
Unless I were sick, I’d never taken a day of rest in bed. On my recent day of rest, I did get out of bed to brush my teeth, comb my hair, take my prescriptions and eat a bite. But other than that, I gave myself permission to do what I wanted whenever I thought of it.
I knew the phone wasn’t going to ring, so I didn’t have to be bothered by that. And when someone unexpectedly buzzed my door at noon, I didn’t answer. I wasn’t expecting anyone, so I ignored it.
Imagine
With open-ended hours in front of me, I had the time to imagine all sorts of projects I might undertake, stories I might write, or places I might travel to. I also imagined how much fun it would be to get back in touch with people I’d lost track of. (I already wrote to one of them and received a wonderful reply.)
Set aside solid blocks of time to write
Writing requires concentration. I find it hard to write in short segments of time. Having an open-ended schedule without interruption allows me to get far more writing done than I could otherwise accomplish.
Reboot
However, the most beneficial aspect of time alone is that it allows me to reboot. I slow down and become more relaxed. I’m not “on” during my solitude, so I become calmer and more comfortable in my own skin. It’s as if I have closed down, and after closing, I can reboot my system.
Realize you’re not really alone when you’re alone
Of course, I am not really alone when I’m alone. I have technology at my fingertips: a cell phone, landline phone, laptop with the internet and television. While at home, I fielded a couple of phone calls and sent and received dozens of messages.
I’ve binge-watched several Netflix series, had a friend visit me, and went to tea yesterday with new French friends. Being unhooked completely from technology and any socializing would, I think, be a real stretch for me. That might be too much aloneness for my psyche to handle.
But for certain, I’m enjoying my nine days of more-or-less solitude, and I’m a convert to JOMO, the joy of missing out.
What about you?