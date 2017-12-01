Carl Novak: Something smells with pickeball plan

I find it strange that a newspaper would overlook a $185,000 expenditure by Grass Valley City to build "pickleball courts" on what is currently nearly flat ground.

One hundred people of the town who belong to a club and suddenly Grass Valley decides to spend $185,000 dollars, really? One hundred folks sure have someone's attention. Nothing to see here, move along. Really?

Don't you have anyone on your staff with the intellectual/journalistic curiosity to inquire what do we get for that amount of money? Seems to me something smells.

Carl Novak

Grass Valley