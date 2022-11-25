Caring and Sharing tree up in GVPD lobby

Grass Valley Police Department’s annual Caring and Sharing event to help local families in the area, has begun. A Christmas Tree containing the names of children and gifts that they would want is now up in the Grass Valley Police Department lobby at 129 South Auburn Street, where folks can select a child to shop for.

Photo: Elias Funez

For more than 20 years, Grass Valley’s Police Department has been putting up the Caring and Sharing Christmas tree in their lobby to help local families celebrate the holidays a little easier.

This year, the department has already put up their tree containing more than 40 children’s names written on the ornaments as well as a type of gift that they would like for Christmas.

“We have more kids than normal,” Grass Valley School Resource Officer Sarah Perry said. “Really need the community to come get the tags.”

Children from families are referred to the police department for inclusion in the program from local schools, Community Beyond Violence, and other organizations.

In the past, selected children would accompany officers during a shopping event at K-Mart. However since the building is currently under construction as it transitions into a Target, GVPD officers have opted to host an event where Santa will come to visit while they cook a meal for children and their families.

Unwrapped gifts need to be returned to the Grass Valley Police Department no later than Dec. 9. and should have the tag attached so they can tell which child the gifts are for.

The luncheon and gift giving event is scheduled for Dec. 10.

To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.