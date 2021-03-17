Caregiver faces sexually related charges

A Nevada City man accused of sexually abusing a dependent adult was free on bond Wednesday, authorities said.

Miles Jordan Baker, 26, faces two felonies: lewd and lascivious acts on a dependent person by a caretaker and sexual battery. Arrested Tuesday, Baker has since made his $100,000 bond, Nevada County Jail records state.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after the victim reported being “inappropriately touched” by a caregiver, Lt. Sean Scales said.

Authorities received the report last month, and tried to contact Baker last week. Baker wasn’t home, and deputies again tried to contact him on Tuesday, Scales said.

“An interview was attempted,” he added. “However, he requested his attorney.”

