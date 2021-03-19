Care facilities, eateries top list of virus outbreaks

The state Public Health Department for the first time on Friday released data on which industries have reported COVID-19 outbreaks and cases among employees this year.

According to the data, which covers Jan. 1 to March 1, congregate care facilities were the most common reporter of outbreaks throughout the state, accounting for more than 21% of the total.

In the two months worth of data, there were more than 4,300 workplace outbreaks reported throughout the state resulting in nearly 40,000 reported cases.

Restaurants were the second leading reporter of outbreaks, making up 7% of all cases from outbreaks reported.

Skilled nursing facilities and hospital settings were the next leading reporters of outbreaks, accounting for 4.2% and 3.9%, respectively.

Grocery stores and construction accounted for 3.5% of reported outbreaks each.

The outbreak-to-case ratio, or how many cases resulted from each outbreak, was worst among skilled nursing facilities, with more than 5,000 cases resulting from 180 outbreaks in the two months.

For comparison, the manufacturing industry had 500 outbreaks but less than 5,000 cases while the retail industry had 541 outbreaks but just over 3,500 coronavirus cases statewide.

The state public health department emphasized that due to differences in reporting and sizes between businesses, outbreak data does not directly equate to a particular industry’s transmission risk.

In Nevada County, six industries have reported COVID-19 outbreaks, according to public health officials.

The industries are restaurants, grocery stores, retailers specializing in building materials, insurance agencies, financial advisers and member interest associations.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.