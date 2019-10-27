Car incident at Brunswick and Sutton
The Union staff
A car incident occurred along Brunswick and Sutton early this afternoon.
One of the cars was tipped upside down.
A driver in the incident was taken to the emergency room at the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, according to a Grass Valley Police officer at the scene. He said she was able to speak autonomously.
Priya Kannall, public information officer with Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, advised people to stay out of the area to allow first responders to get to the scene.
