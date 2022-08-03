Car crashes into cannabis dispensary

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An empty vehicle crashed Tuesday afternoon into NuLeaf Lake Tahoe, a cannabis dispensary.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, a driver parked her vehicle in the Christmas Tree Village parking lot. While officials weren’t sure of the details, the driver had either left her car in neutral or something went wrong in the car.

It started rolling backwards, crossing Highway 28 and passing perfectly between two boulders before crashing into NuLeaf.

“You wouldn’t believe it unless you saw video footage of it,” said sheriff’s Capt. Corey Solferino.

He added that although the car traveled a short distance, the hill was steep enough for the car to pick up speed.

The driver of the car was struck and transported from the scene.

No one was working in the office area at NuLeaf, where the vehicle entered, and no one was injured.