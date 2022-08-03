Car crashes into cannabis dispensary
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An empty vehicle crashed Tuesday afternoon into NuLeaf Lake Tahoe, a cannabis dispensary.
According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, a driver parked her vehicle in the Christmas Tree Village parking lot. While officials weren’t sure of the details, the driver had either left her car in neutral or something went wrong in the car.
It started rolling backwards, crossing Highway 28 and passing perfectly between two boulders before crashing into NuLeaf.
“You wouldn’t believe it unless you saw video footage of it,” said sheriff’s Capt. Corey Solferino.
He added that although the car traveled a short distance, the hill was steep enough for the car to pick up speed.
The driver of the car was struck and transported from the scene.
No one was working in the office area at NuLeaf, where the vehicle entered, and no one was injured.
Car crashes into cannabis dispensary
An empty vehicle crashed Tuesday afternoon into NuLeaf Lake Tahoe, a cannabis dispensary
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.