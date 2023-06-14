Staff Writer
Nevada City has produced a comprehensive five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for the first time, according to the staff report prepared for tonight’s city council meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall located at 317 Broad Street in Nevada City.
A CIP forces an assessment of longer-term needs and provides multiple year funding to accomplish large projects for council members to review.
The 2023-24 CIP recommends $8,886,884 of new appropriations for projects over the next five years, according to the staff report prepared by Sean Grayson, city manager.
The largest appropriation is $7,670,071 for roads, streets and sidewalks, Another $500,000 for city buildings and $167,949 designated for the projects within Pioneer Park.
“Traditional state and federal funding for local capital improvement projects always have an inherent risk of being reduced in the future due to economic circumstances, which challenges the City to be extremely judicious in the way that it spends its limited capital funds,” according to the report.
Larger projects in the category of streets, roads and sidewalks begin with the most costly Highway 49 Multi-Modal Corridor Improvement Project budgeted for $13,800,000 over the next five years and Nevada Street Bridge with a total cost of $6,279,001 over five years, according to the report.
A remodel of Firehouse 2 located at 420 Broad Street in historic downtown is estimated to cost $500,000.
Improvements in Pioneer Park totalling $267,949 will be allocated for improvements to the playground and tennis courts and a well pump at the park.
The Sugarloaf Trail, swimming pool bathrooms and annual improvements, sewer main replacements and water main replacements done yearly are all written into the plan, as well as work on water treatment plants.
“Capital improvement projects are intended as a specific undertaking involving the procurement, design, permitting, construction, or installation of facilities and related equipment which improves, preserves, enhances, or modernizes the City’s provision of municipal services, has a long-term useful life,” according to the report.
Additional grant funding
The city council will also consider passing a resolution approving application(s) for grant funds to make improvements to the playground and tennis courts.
“City staff, Lions Club members and parents who have children in the Challenger Baseball program met with a representative from Miracle Play Systems in February 2021 to discuss options for ADA playground equipment,” according to the staff report. “A piece called the ‘Inclusive Whirl Playground Spinner’ was decided on.
A video showing the use of this equipment is available at: https://www.miracle-recreation.com/top-inclusive-and-sensoryproducts/
“The City has been awarded $177,952 from the State of California through the Proposition 68 Per Capita Funding Program,” according to the staff report.
City staff recommends that the project be something in Pioneer Park. Projects on any other City property will require a 20% match, but any project within Pioneer Park meets the criteria for a ‘severely disadvantaged community,’ according to the report.
Crime report
A monthly statistical crime report comparing the month of June last year to the month of May 2023, from the Nevada City Police Department will also be reviewed by councilmembers.
“This does not indicate an increase in people driving while intoxicated in our city but instead is a direct result of proactive policing.,” according to the report.
Narcotics arrests were up 300% from 2 to 5 when comparing one month to the other.
Disorderly conduct arrests were down 500% from 5 to 1 and theft was up 300% from 2 to 5 arrests.
On a positive note, found property turned into authorities increased from one incident in June of 2022 to seven case reports, an increase of 600%.