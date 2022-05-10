Cannabis workshop set for Thursday
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is holding a cannabis technical assistance workshop on Thursday in Nevada City, a news release states.
This pop-up technical workshop is ideal for new and legacy farmers as well as cannabis consultants. Fish and Wildlife’s cannabis permitting, engineering and grant staff will be available to discuss project specific technical questions, notification package assistance, compliance questions and cannabis grant program opportunities.
Cultivators and consultants from neighboring counties are also welcomed. Meetings are by appointment only and will be reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once someone is scheduled for a meeting, a confirmation email will be sent with instructions on what to bring to the appointment.
If you are unable to attend this workshop, or if you have additional questions, please email CDFW at askcannabis@wildlife.ca.gov. You can also visit wildlife.ca.gov/cannabis to learn more about permitting and lake and streambed alteration agreements. For more details on CDFW’s cannabis grant program, visit wildlife.ca.gov/cannabisgrants.
Source: California Department of Fish and Wildlife
When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Eric Rood Administrative Center, Empire Room, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City
How: Meetings can be scheduled by emailing askcannabis@wildlife.ca.gov. Please be sure to include “Technical Pop-Up” in the subject line of the email and include your preferred time and topic in the message. No walk-ins will be allowed.
