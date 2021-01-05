Cannabis farming seminar presented via Zoom

A mid-day legal seminar on cannabis agriculture will be presented via Zoom by attorney Heather Burke from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 16. Sponsored by the Nevada County Superior Court’s Law Library, the seminar is open to the public and local attorneys. There will be a $15 registration fee.

As cannabis quickly becomes normalized in our community, local, state, federal and international approaches to cannabis farming are shifting, often in exciting and dramatic ways. Burke will be presenting on the current laws affecting cannabis farming, such as regional branding and cannabis appellations, the Williamson Act and Right to Farm ordinances, and the importance of the United Nations’ recent vote to remove cannabis from the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs. The presentation will also discuss alternative cultivation methods such as “organic” or “regenerative.” Although many of the legal principles apply to cannabis activity generally, Burke’s presentation will focus on the intersection between cannabis cultivation and traditional agriculture.

Burke is a partner of Origin Group Law LLP in Nevada City, where her practice focuses on legal issues affecting northern California cultivators. She co-founded The OG Law and Collaboration Center in Nevada City, a community collaboration center designed to support cannabis farmers throughout northern California.

To enroll, call 530-362-5329 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Please send check for $15, payable to Nevada County Law Library, to 201 Church Street, #9, Nevada City, CA 95959. Once the check is received, registration will be confirmed and a Zoom link will be provided. As the Law Library is now alternating monthly seminars with the Nevada County Bar Association, they will no longer offer MCLE credit to attorneys. Only seminars presented by the Bar Association will offer MCLE (https://nevadacountybar.com).