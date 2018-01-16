Cannabis business applications set for review in Nevada City

Two medical cannabis businesses have applications up for review Thursday.

The two businesses aren't dispensaries, but rather manufacturing businesses. Nevada City has allowed for one dispensary within city limits and is considering allowing two more.

If awarded permits at Thursday's Nevada City Planning Commission meeting, Floracy and Searls Group will be the first approved medical cannabis businesses in Nevada City other than a dispensary.

Both companies have applied to operate manufacturing businesses. California's cannabis regulations define manufacturers as licensees that "conduct the production, preparation, propagation, or compounding of cannabis products."

Floracy has applied to operate at 75 Bost Avenue and Searls Group has applied to operate at 569 Searls Avenue.

Thursday's Planning Commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall, 317 Broad St., Nevada City.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.