Candlelight vigil for families separated at border to be held Thursday in Nevada City

A Candlelight Vigil to "End the Border Brutality," will be held Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Robinson Plaza at the bottom of Commercial and Union streets in downtown Nevada City, according to a press release.

Organizers are holding the event in reaction to the detention and separation of migrant Mexican and Latin American children and their parents now being held under criminal charges.

This vigil is intended to educate as well as announce an upcoming nationwide campaign.

The press release states “Bring your family, extra candles to share, banners and signs, love, and determination.”