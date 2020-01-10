Candidates talk issues in state Assembly District 1 forum

State Assembly District 1 candidates met at the Eric Rood Administrative Center Thursday night to answer questions from the community at a candidates forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County.

Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt and independent Paul Dhanuka took questions from the 50-person audience and from local media. Republican incumbent Megan Dahle didn’t attend.

Questions focused on fire safety and fuel reduction concerns; housing stock and building codes; PG&E and California Public Utilities Commission regulation; climate change and green economics; and the role of government and their plans once in office.

Throughout the forum, Betancourt emphasized her experience working with state agencies and the opportunity to take advantage of her party’s supermajority in the assembly.

“I have been lobbying the legislature for many years now for rural interests, I’m a rural advocate,” Betancourt said. “I know staff in the legislature, I know members… they know that I’m coming, they know where I stand.”

Dhanuka said as an independent he would be able to work across the aisle to heal the divisions he feels is holding back the state.

“Unfortunately we live in a very divisive and partisan time, people are tired of it,” Dhanuka said. “As an independent who is not bound by any party politics I can bring the people together.”

Check back for more on this story.