Candidate filing period starts Monday

The best advice for candidates seeking elected office in the June election is to file early to avoid potential pitfalls, states Gregory Diaz, clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.

“The filing deadlines are rigid, and if you wait until the last moment to file a document that may contain errors or omissions, your right to appear on the ballot may be lost,” said Diaz in his introduction in the candidate handbook. “Mistakes and/or oversights can be corrected if given adequate time.”

The start date for filing a declaration for candidacy is Monday. The declaration period ends March 11.

The election is June 7. Offices up for grabs include two Nevada County Superior Court judgeships, two seats on the Board of Supervisors, and two Nevada City Council seats, as well as sheriff, district attorney and county superintendent of schools.

Candidates must complete their declaration of candidacy in person.





“Because of the pandemic, we expect all guests to follow the public health guidelines when visiting our office, including candidates,” said Natalie Adona, assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters. ”We have also provided the option for candidates to schedule an appointment with our office.“

Candidates can make an appointment at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/695/Registrar-of-Voters , and follow the Candidate Filing Information link.

“It is up to the campaigns to learn the rules and follow them,” Adona said. “Request services and information and consult their legal advisers if there are any questions.”

Because it’s an off-year election, Adona said it’s difficult to predict turnout.

“But I can say Nevada County typically has high turnout compared with most other California counties,” she said.

