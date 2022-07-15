Candidate filing period opens Monday for November elections

If contemplating a run for office in the November elections, Monday is your first chance to sign up.

The Nevada County Elections Office will accept files for candidacy for special districts ranging from recreation to school districts between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 12. The office is on the second floor of the Eric Rood Administration Building on Maidu Avenue in Nevada City.

The election takes place Nov. 8.

Clerk-Recorder Gregory Diaz said Friday that many of the local races will likely not make it to the ballot.

“If there is the same number of candidates as positions available (for a particular election), it will not make the ballot,” Diaz said. “If there aren’t enough candidates in a race, that will go to the Board of Supervisors, and they will appoint. The only ones that make the ballot are when you have more candidates than positions.”

The race for District 3 county supervisor will go into a run-off in November between Patti Ingraham Spencer and Lisa Swarthout. Both are eligible to issue a new statement of qualifications, though it is not required.

Other local offices up for grabs include two seats on the Grass Valley City Council and three positions on the Nevada County Board of Education, both of will likely end up on the ballot, Diaz said.

Paperwork for state offices was completed in May, as wells as the Third Congressional District race between Democrat Kermit Jones and Republican Kevin Kiley. The two were the top vote-getters in the June 7 primary.

Diaz said a more complete list of races will be upcoming in the next week and will be made available to the public on the Elections Office website.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.