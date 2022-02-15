Candid Nevada County camera: Camera club members start challenge this week

If you see random photographers roaming through your neighborhood, don’t worry. They’re on the hunt for the best picture.

As part of photography month, the Nevada County Camera Club will conduct “Gold Country on Camera — a Photo Challenge.” It’s a competition that will pit western Nevada County images against each other.

“We are again holding this challenge to inspire club members to experiment with their photography and expand their creativity while capturing the many moods of Nevada County,” said Rachel Rosenthal, president of Nevada County Camera Club, in a news release. “And this year, we are holding it to align with Photography Month, with the exhibit being held in April.”

The photos for this challenge will be taken from Friday through Feb. 27 in Grass Valley and Nevada City. Participants, limited to members of the camera club, are restricted to taking photos only of a specific area, selected for them at random.

“If you see photographers in your neighborhood at odd hours during photo week, they may be part of this event,” Rosenthal said. “They all will be carrying identification and a photo challenge card. Please feel free to ask them for their credentials if you are concerned.”

For this event, photographers are encouraged to be more imaginative, to try new techniques and find new perspectives. Using early morning or evening light, creating composites, adding texture layers and using multiple exposures are all encouraged. There are no rules, other than participants must take their photos within and of their selected location during the photo week.

Exhibit entries will then be judged by a panel of local professional photographers.

“The resulting photo exhibit will be hosted by our new partner, Courtyard Suites in Grass Valley, from April 2 to 30. We are quite pleased to celebrate with Courtyard Suites in this exhibit and look forward to a creative show,” Rosenthal said.

Source: Nevada County Camera Club