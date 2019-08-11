The 27th Annual Camptonville Volunteer Fire Department Picnic is scheduled from 2 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 7. Dinner, consisting of a choice of tri-tip, chicken or a hamburger, is served until 7 p.m. The event will include live music featuring “Sons of Boogie” and raffle prizes. The fundraiser will be at 16448 Highway 49 in Camptonville. Donation is $12.