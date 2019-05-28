Camptonville man makes odd comment, leads to discovery of sawed-off shotgun

David Johann Mumm



The man made a comment, considered odd by the person hearing it, about having a weapon.

The comment wasn’t a threat, but it led one person to call police after someone saw a gun on the man. That, in turn, led officers on Monday to find a sawed-off shotgun and arrest David Johann Mumm, 44, of Camptonville, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said.

Mumm faces felony charges of carrying a concealed firearm and being prohibited from possessing a firearm. He faces misdemeanor charges of possessing a short-barreled shotgun and possession of a controlled substance, reports said.

Mumm remained jailed Tuesday afternoon on $29,500 in bond, records show.

Police responded around 5 p.m. Monday to reports of a man with a gun in the 100 block of West Empire Street. They arrived and found the man, later identified as Mumm, behind a business, Bates said.

“They called up to him, asked him to raise his arms up into the air,” the sergeant said.

Mumm complied, and officers saw a weapon in his waistband they later identified as a sawed-off shotgun. A search of his nearby hotel room revealed suspected methamphetamine, Bates said.

“No one was hurt,” he added. “No threats were made. It was just odd behavior.”

