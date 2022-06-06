Campfires restricted in NID campgrounds to reduce wildfire risk
Fire use restrictions will go into effect Tuesday, June 7, at foothill recreational facilities owned and operated by the Nevada Irrigation District, according to a press release from NID.
Due to the drought, dry conditions and escalating temperatures, campfires will be prohibited in developed campgrounds around Scotts Flat and Rollins reservoirs, the release states.
Under the rules, campfires and open fires fueled by wood or charcoal are prohibited. Propane-fueled portable cooking stoves are still allowed at this time.
“Our goal is to keep everyone safe,” wrote NID Recreation Manager Monica Reyes in the release. “With the current drought and dry conditions, fires, including those caused by abandoned or escaped campfires, pose a greater threat to our forests and community.”
The fire restrictions include Scotts Flat, Orchard Springs, Long Ravine and Peninsula campgrounds.
Learn more about NID recreation, click here.
