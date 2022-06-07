Campfire restrictions in effect

Campers enjoy the shade at Scotts Flat Campground. Campfires are now prohibited in NID campgrounds due to risk of wildfire.

Photo submitted by Susan Lauer

Fire use restrictions go into effect today at foothill recreational facilities owned and operated by the Nevada Irrigation District (NID). Due to the drought, dry conditions and escalating temperatures, campfires will be prohibited in developed campgrounds around Scotts Flat Reservoir and Rollins Reservoir. Under the rules, campfires and open fires fueled by wood or charcoal are prohibited. Propane-fueled portable cooking stoves are still allowed at this time.

“Our goal is to keep everyone safe,” said NID Recreation Manager Monica Reyes. “With the current drought and dry conditions, fires — including those caused by abandoned or escaped campfires — pose a greater threat to our forests and community.”

The fire restrictions include the following NID campgrounds: Scotts Flat Campground, Orchard Springs Campground, Long Ravine Campground and Peninsula Campground. To learn more about NID recreation, visit https://www.nidwater.com/recreation .