Campfire restrictions in effect
Fire use restrictions go into effect today at foothill recreational facilities owned and operated by the Nevada Irrigation District (NID). Due to the drought, dry conditions and escalating temperatures, campfires will be prohibited in developed campgrounds around Scotts Flat Reservoir and Rollins Reservoir. Under the rules, campfires and open fires fueled by wood or charcoal are prohibited. Propane-fueled portable cooking stoves are still allowed at this time.
“Our goal is to keep everyone safe,” said NID Recreation Manager Monica Reyes. “With the current drought and dry conditions, fires — including those caused by abandoned or escaped campfires — pose a greater threat to our forests and community.”
The fire restrictions include the following NID campgrounds: Scotts Flat Campground, Orchard Springs Campground, Long Ravine Campground and Peninsula Campground. To learn more about NID recreation, visit https://www.nidwater.com/recreation.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User