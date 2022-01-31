Campers could pay for staying in undesignated areas

A recommendation by the Nevada County Planning Commission could result in fines for those who camp in unapproved areas.

The commission on Thursday voted 4 to 1 to send its recommendation to the Board of Supervisors. Commissioner Danny Milman opposed.

The recommendation involves two possible changes. The first would limit camping outside established camping grounds. The second would prohibit camping in scenic corridor combining districts, preserved areas adjacent to roadways identified as high scenic quality and requiring protection; as well as those within bounds of county right-of-way and county-owned property.

Supervisors will need to make a decision on the proposed ordinance amendments, said Kyle Smith, associate planner with the Nevada County Planning Department. If approved, it would become effective 30 days after the board decision.

Specific enforcement could include a fine not exceeding $500, imprisonment for up to six months, or both, Smith said.





The intent is to mitigate wildfire potential, prevent trash, eliminate public health and safety hazards, avoid adverse impacts to neighboring private property, prevent collision danger and eliminate interference with traffic along the roadway, Smith said.

Trisha Tillotson, Community Development Agency director, said over the past year there have been complaints regarding camping along county roads and public lands. Her office has been working with the Sheriff’s Office, the Forest Service and California Highway Patrol to address the issue.

“The concern is folks camping in the scenic corridor above the Old 5 Mile House, and lots of trash left over,” she said. “It almost looks like a campground area, but it’s not. This ordinance will allow us to put up signs.”

Similar to most ordinances, this would be complaint driven. Deputies could notify campers to relocate. It is not targeting homeless people, Tillotson said. If deputies do encounter homeless people, they will work with Brandon Phillips, Nevada County’s Housing Resource manager.

“We’re not working to displace the homeless,” she said. “We’re trying to prevent long-term camping along the county’s right-of-way.”

MARTIN V. BOISE

Lon Henderson, U.S. Forest Service District ranger for the Tahoe National Forest, agrees with the efforts.

“We’re completely in support of this ordinance,” he said. ”What were looking for is a unified approach on public lands along the corridor to make it easier to enforce.”

He added that anyone can camp on forest service lands in accordance with current regulations for up to two weeks.

Milman, the commissioner who opposed the measure, asked where people can camp. Tillotson pointed to established campgrounds.

“We already have Nevada City, the Grass Valley Fairgrounds, White Cloud and NID has several campgrounds,” she said.

Pauli Halstead, a homeless advocate, said in public comment there are still many chronically homeless people in the county.

“You’ll run into the Martin v. Boise decision — you’ll have to provide the beds if you’re going to move people,” she said. “Like many counties in California, homelessness is a significant problem.”

Halstead said anti-camping enforcement is largely in response to the wildfire season. Moving homeless people from one area to another creates the same problems all over again. And unmet health needs create a barrier to necessary services — behavioral health service, substance abuse treatment and housing.

“A safe camping location provides a fist step stabilization while housing is being built,” she said. “We need to address their issues in earnest and have property available. We can’t have a blanket ordinance.”

Tillotson said the county is stating that no camping can occur in the scenic corridor, along county roads and lands.

“It’s not erasing other laws,” she said. “We’re aware of the Boise decision and are not violating this in anyway.”

