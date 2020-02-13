Campaign/community event tonight in Nevada City

The public is invited to a campaign/community event tonight at the Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St., Nevada City.

Doug Fleming, a candidate for Nevada City Council, called the 5 to 7 p.m. event an opportunity for people to speak with candidates. He said he’s invited the other candidates to the gathering.

“It’s also an opportunity for everyone to socialize and talk about the issues that matter,” Fleming said in an email.