Camp Fire: No place to call home due to regional housing shortage

Thousands of Butte County residents were displaced by the Camp Fire that devastated a large part of Butte County last month. As victims go about picking up the pieces, many will be entering the new year without a place to call home.

Some have turned to Yuba-Sutter for housing and been successful. Darin Gale, deputy city manager for Yuba City, said about 40 people who have self-identified as Camp Fire victims have come into the city office asking to turn on water and sewer to their new residences.

But others haven't been so lucky. That's because, experts say, the region is facing a housing shortage.

Former Paradise resident Richard Peters has experienced the struggle firsthand.

The motorhome Peters was living in near Paradise was destroyed in the fire. He had an opportunity to get it out on time, but he opted to help a few of his neighbors get their vehicles out first. By the time they were safe, his home and his belongings were gone.

He escaped with a handful of his belongings, the clothes on his back, his truck and his dog, Jake.

He would eventually find respite at the evacuation center at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, where he was able to find a bit of side work and was connected with some local services. However, finding a place on a tight budget proved difficult, and when the evacuation center closed, he was forced to live out of his truck in the river bottoms.

"I've been looking (for a new place to live) every day, but I don't have enough income to pay the rent. The places are asking for like three times the money up front, and I have a dog so that makes it even harder," Peters said.

Peters was introduced to 14Forward, a temporary homeless shelter program in Marysville, where he has been staying for the past several days. He hopes he can stay there for as long as it takes to find his own place, though the prospects of finding such a place are slim, he said.

"I know quite a few people that are in the same situation as me," Peters said.

Lack of inventory

It doesn't matter if someone is looking to buy or rent, the area is currently facing a housing shortage. The lack of inventory has caused prices to go up as well, but experts say it isn't a new phenomenon.

"I've been approached a few times by couples looking to rent, though I don't really deal in rental properties. It's really a sad situation for them, having lost everything," said Michael Harris, a real estate agent with RE/MAX Gold. "There is just low availability. I've felt that over the past year. I've been doing this almost 10 years, and without fail, whenever there is an election cycle there seems to be a disruption in the market."

Harris said he'd like to see more turnover on properties, but people are somewhat reluctant to sell because they are worried about where the market is headed. All there is to do, he said, is to be patient and take it one day at a time.

Debbie Cunningham, assistant branch property manager for Select Property Management, said the housing shortage is a regional issue. Her office has seen some success in helping victims of the fire in looking for a place to live in the area, but the lack of available structures has been an issue.

"My supervisor and I came in over the holiday because we knew there was going to be a need. We received quite a few calls. We were able to help them, but we really didn't have anything for them, inventory wise," she said.

Harris said those searching for housing in Yuba-Sutter should reach out to a number of available community services that help with homelessness, like the 14Forward project.

"There are a lot of good people out there willing to help," he said.

Cunningham said those in need of housing should be proactive in searching for a place, and when an opportunity arises to jump on it.

"Because we have to process applications in the order we receive them, if they are online and find something that fits their needs, I suggest they apply immediately. It doesn't mean they have to take it, but they should be in line in order to have a chance," Cunningham said.

Jake Abbott writes for the Marysville Appeal Democrat. He can be reached at jabbott@appealdemocrat.com.