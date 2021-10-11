Caltrans: Temporary closures ahead for Interstate 80 rest areas

Caltrans is alerting motorists to the temporary closure of Interstate 80 rest areas in the Sierra this week for paving and utility work.

This Tuesday, Oct. 12, the east and westbound Donner Summit Rest Areas will be closed between 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to utility work. PG&E will be cutting power to the rest areas for electrical work, requiring temporary daytime closures.

Farther west, alternating Gold Run Rest Areas will be closed for paving work on I-80. Maintenance crews are repaving the No. 2 (right lane) of east and westbound I-80, temporarily restricting off-ramp access to both rest areas. The Gold Run Rest Areas will be closed on alternating days, with one remaining open for public use during paving work.

The eastbound I-80 Gold Run Rest Area will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 12, and Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The westbound I-80 Gold Run Rest Area will be closed Thursday, Oct. 14, and Friday, Oct. 15, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead while traveling on I-80 in the Sierra during these temporary rest area closures. Weather or other unexpected events may delay or prolong the work.

Source: Caltrans