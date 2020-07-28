Caltrans starts safety improvement project on Highway 174
From a release:
Caltrans is scheduled to begin construction Monday, Aug. 3, on a $27.1 million safety improvement project on Highway 174 between Maple Way and You Bet Road in Nevada County.
The project is realigning several curves, widening shoulders, adding a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improving the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control.
“We are pleased to break ground on a project that will improve the safety of this stretch of State Route 174 by reducing the severity of curves and adding other operational improvements,” said Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet S. Benipal. “The project also upgrades pedestrian and bicycle facilities along a beautiful stretch of Sierra-area highway, continuing our commitment to multi-modal methods of transportation.”
DeSilva Gates Construction of Sacramento is the primary contractor for the project. Scheduled construction work this season includes preparation for AT&T utility relocation, drainage improvements, tree removal, and roadway widening at various locations. This anticipated work will prepare the roadway for core project improvements planned for the 2021 construction season.
Traffic-interfering work will be performed during daylight hours, Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. with occasional Saturdays. Reversing, one-way traffic control will be used to manage traffic with 20-minute delays anticipated.
Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.
Source: Caltrans
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User