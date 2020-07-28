Caltrans starts safety improvement project on Highway 174

From a release:

Caltrans is scheduled to begin construction Monday, Aug. 3, on a $27.1 million safety improvement project on Highway 174 between Maple Way and You Bet Road in Nevada County.

The project is realigning several curves, widening shoulders, adding a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improving the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control.

“We are pleased to break ground on a project that will improve the safety of this stretch of State Route 174 by reducing the severity of curves and adding other operational improvements,” said Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet S. Benipal. “The project also upgrades pedestrian and bicycle facilities along a beautiful stretch of Sierra-area highway, continuing our commitment to multi-modal methods of transportation.”

DeSilva Gates Construction of Sacramento is the primary contractor for the project. Scheduled construction work this season includes preparation for AT&T utility relocation, drainage improvements, tree removal, and roadway widening at various locations. This anticipated work will prepare the roadway for core project improvements planned for the 2021 construction season.

Traffic-interfering work will be performed during daylight hours, Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. with occasional Saturdays. Reversing, one-way traffic control will be used to manage traffic with 20-minute delays anticipated.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans