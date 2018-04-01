Caltrans: Sierra roadwork schedule April 2-7

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

UPDATE: Lane closures on the county roadway under the bridge for bridge work are in winter suspension.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road to Nevada Drive: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Crystal Springs overcrossing to beginning of chain on area just past Baxter: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday for emergency work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Long Ravine Bridge to Secret Town overcrossing (Magra and Alpine Rds.): Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday morning and from 6 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from just east of Laing Road to Nevada County line: Motorists can expect left lane and left shoulder closures 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for striping work.

Interstate 80 — Eastbound (Nevada County) from Donner Park overcrossing to I-80/Hwy 89 junction: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for striping operations.

Interstate 80 — Eastbound (Nevada County) from the Hirschdale overhead (Boca Bridge) to Floriston WB on-ramp: Motorists can expect right lane closure from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for striping operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at the Soda Springs overcrossing off-ramp: Motorists can expect full ramp closure from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for emergency work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Lakewood Lane to Bear River Pines: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday for utility work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Source: California Department of Transportation