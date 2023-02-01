The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced Tuesday it is currently seeking volunteers who reside and travel in rural and tribal communities to participate in the testing phase of what the agency called a “road charge” pilot.

Officials said as many as 500 volunteers will be able to participate in a “seven-month simulated road charge system, which charges drivers based on the number of miles they travel rather than the amount of gas they use to support the state’s critical transportation infrastructure.”