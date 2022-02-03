Caltrans seeks public input on Highway 49

Caltrans District 3 is once again soliciting feedback from community members on proposed projects to improve travel on the Highway 49 corridor between Auburn and Grass Valley.

Caltrans has been working to develop the Highway 49 Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan in coordination with corridor partners, including local governments, community groups and transportation planning agencies in Placer and Nevada counties since September 2020.

Survey feedback from community members and local stakeholders gathered in September 2021 has assisted Caltrans in developing a list of more than 30 proposed highway improvement projects for the corridor such as new turn lanes, sidewalk segments, truck climbing lanes, median concrete barriers or additional highway lanes.

The proposed projects along the 25-mile corridor are aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving livability in the community through operational improvements, technological advancements and increased multimodal options such as bike and pedestrian facilities, local and express bus routes, and passenger and freight rail.

Caltrans would appreciate public feedback on the list of corridor projects by Feb. 15. Information on the plan and projects is now available for review at http://www.Hwy49CorridorPlan.com .





Comments or questions about the projects may be submitted to Caltrans Planning Manager Will Schilling at will.schilling@dot.ca.gov .

Source: Caltrans