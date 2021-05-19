Caltrans seeks feedback on Highway 49 project

Caltrans is hosting a virtual public meeting seeking community comments about a proposed safety improvement project on Highway 49 in Placer County.

The online event is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. May 26. The meeting will be hosted via Cisco WebEx due to COVID-19 restrictions for public gatherings. A second virtual public meeting is currently planned with details to be announced at a later date.

During the presentation, community members will learn about the project alternatives, view displays and maps and learn where they can review the environmental document, which is available for comment through June 17. Caltrans staff members will be available to answer questions and receive comments from the public.

The purpose of the safety project is to reduce cross centerline collisions by installing a concrete median barrier on Highway 49 between Lorenson Road/Florence Lane and Lone Star Road in Placer County.

The north end of the project is about a mile south of the Nevada County line.

To account for out-of-direction travel by the construction of a median barrier, Caltrans is proposing to install roundabouts or traffic signals at the Lorenson Road/Florence Lane and Lone Star Road intersections to accommodate U-turn movements.

District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties. For project updates, follow Caltrans District 3 on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans

WATCH THE MEETING Public members may join the event from a computer, mobile device, or telephone. WebEx Log in to view the virtual presentation at https://bit.ly/3fc7lJm ; a WebEx account is not required. Meeting number 187 146 3469; passcode: safetybarrier Listen in by phone at 1-408-418-9388. Please enter meeting number 187 146 3469## WebEx phone attendees will not be able to view the presentation and will remain muted. Those wishing to ask questions are advised to utilize the conference call option. Conference Call Connect directly with a Caltrans staff member by dialing 1-888-570-6350, participant code 4170217. Please note that you will not be able to view the presentation or interact with presenters. A Caltrans staff member will be available to pass along any questions or comments.