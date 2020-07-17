Caltrans: One-way traffic control scheduled on State Route 49 in Auburn

AUBURN – Caltrans is advising motorists that intermittent, one-way traffic control will be in effect several nights on State Route 49 in Auburn next week.

Construction crews will be trenching across SR-49 at various locations between the Interstate 80 junction and Dry Creek Road to install electrical conduit for upgraded traffic signal systems. During the work, one-way traffic control will be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 22, with trench work concluding Thursday morning.

Motorists traveling on SR-49 during work hours should anticipate flagging crews and stopped traffic. Alternate routes are advised as travel delays are anticipated. Caltrans reminds motorists to slow in construction zones and Be Work Zone Alert for the safety of workers on the highway.

The work is part of a $42.4 million project to rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities from the Interstate 80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road in Auburn. Completion is expected later this fall.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans