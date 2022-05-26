Caltrans: One-way traffic control next week on Highway 174

Graphic provided by Caltrans.



Caltrans is alerting motorists to expect one-way traffic control next week on Highway 174 in Nevada County for remaining roadway improvements on a safety project.

One-way traffic control will be in effect between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday through June 3. Motorists are advised to anticipate 20-minute delays when traveling through the construction zone. The schedule is subject to change based on weather, availability of supplies or other unexpected events.

Construction crews will be painting remaining shoulder areas and performing minor paving and grading repairs to the roadway following emergency tree removal work earlier this year along the highway.

The $27.4 million safety improvement project, which began in August 2020, has realigned several curves, widened shoulders, added a southbound left-turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improved the clear recovery zone for errant drivers to regain control. DeSilva Gates Construction of Sacramento is the primary contractor for the project.

Source: Caltrans