Caltrans: One-way traffic control ahead for Highway 20

Caltrans is alerting motorists to expect travel delays and one-way traffic control on Highway 20 in Nevada County and Highway 193 in Placer County for the next few weeks for various construction activities, a news release states.

On Highway 20, turnout construction will resume Monday and Tuesday. The east- and westbound turnouts located just west of Conservation Road/Pine Needle Lane are scheduled to be repaved, with one-way traffic control and 20-minute travel delays expected between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Work is dependent on whether ground has sufficiently dried from recent storms.

Today and Friday, work will continue to construct a westbound turnout on Highway 193, just east of Whittington Drive. Construction crews will be clearing vegetation in shoulder areas and relocating fencing. Motorists should expect one-way traffic control and 20-minute travel delays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The $2.8 million project is installing turnouts on Highway 20 in Nevada County, just west of Conservation Road/Pine Needle Lane, and two turnouts on Highway 193 in Placer County between Whittington Drive and Skyview Drive. Teichert Construction of Roseville is the prime contractor for the project, with completion expected this summer.

In addition to turnout work on Highway 20, one-way traffic control will be in effect weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Washington Road area for the Omega Curves Safety Improvement project. Grading work is expected to resume Monday and continue for several weeks in this area. Motorists should expect 20-minute travel delays.

The $62.5 million Omega Curves project aims to improve safety and reduce collisions on Highway 20 by realigning curves on two non-contiguous segments near White Cloud and Lowell Hill, widening shoulders, improving the highway’s sight distance and adding designated left-turn lanes near Conservation and Washington roads. In addition, three turnouts will be added where slow-moving vehicles can allow motorists to safely pass, while also serving as traffic-enforcement locations for the California Highway Patrol.

Granite Construction, Inc. of Sacramento is the prime contractor for the Omega Curves safety project, which is expected to be finished in fall 2023. Weather or other unexpected events may prolong construction activities.

Source: Caltrans