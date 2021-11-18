Caltrans nearing completion of Highway 174 safety project

DeSilva Gates Construction of Sacramento is the primary contractor for the project with completion still anticipated by the end of the year.

Provided by Caltrans

Caltrans has completed major roadway improvements with minor construction items remaining on the Highway 174 safety improvement project between You Bet Road and Maple Way in Nevada County.

The $27.1 million safety improvement project, which began in August 2020, has realigned several curves, widened shoulders, added a southbound left-turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improved the clear recovery zone for errant drivers to regain control.

Remaining minor work includes erosion control, shoulder painting, sign installation, fence relocation, the installation of speed radar feedback signs and other miscellaneous items.

Supply chain issues have delayed some aspects of project completion. One-way traffic control is anticipated intermittently through mid-December. Motorists are advised to anticipate 20-minute delays when traveling through the construction zone area. The schedule is subject to change based on weather, availability of supplies or other unexpected events.

Flaggers at each end of the construction zone will be used, along with a pilot car. Motorists are reminded that pilot vehicles are to be followed at all times within the project zone for the safety of construction crews and travelers. Failure to follow pilot vehicles may result in a $220 citation with traffic fees doubled in construction zones. The California Highway Patrol will be on site, monitoring traffic safety during construction.

Map provided by Caltrans



Source: Caltrans