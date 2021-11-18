Caltrans nearing completion of Highway 174 safety project
Caltrans has completed major roadway improvements with minor construction items remaining on the Highway 174 safety improvement project between You Bet Road and Maple Way in Nevada County.
The $27.1 million safety improvement project, which began in August 2020, has realigned several curves, widened shoulders, added a southbound left-turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improved the clear recovery zone for errant drivers to regain control.
Remaining minor work includes erosion control, shoulder painting, sign installation, fence relocation, the installation of speed radar feedback signs and other miscellaneous items.
Supply chain issues have delayed some aspects of project completion. One-way traffic control is anticipated intermittently through mid-December. Motorists are advised to anticipate 20-minute delays when traveling through the construction zone area. The schedule is subject to change based on weather, availability of supplies or other unexpected events.
Flaggers at each end of the construction zone will be used, along with a pilot car. Motorists are reminded that pilot vehicles are to be followed at all times within the project zone for the safety of construction crews and travelers. Failure to follow pilot vehicles may result in a $220 citation with traffic fees doubled in construction zones. The California Highway Patrol will be on site, monitoring traffic safety during construction.
DeSilva Gates Construction of Sacramento is the primary contractor for the project, with completion still anticipated by the end of the year.
Source: Caltrans
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Caltrans nearing completion of Highway 174 safety project
Caltrans has completed major roadway improvements with minor construction items remaining on the Highway 174 safety improvement project between You Bet Road and Maple Way in Nevada County.