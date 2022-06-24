Caltrans: Intermittent Interstate 80 ramp closures continue for paving project in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY – Extended Interstate 80 (I-80) ramp closures between Kingvale and the Nevada state line are continuing next week for paving work.

A $2.4 million project is addressing deteriorated interstate on- and off-ramps at various locations in Nevada and Placer counties. Ramps throughout the Sierra corridor may be closed intermittently for paving, joint sealing, striping and concrete curing time.

Motorists are advised to use signed detour routes for I-80 travel during the temporary ramp closures. The schedule is subject to change based on weather, availability of equipment or other unexpected events.

On- and off-ramps at the below locations may be closed intermittently overnight between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday, June 26 through Friday, July 1.

Kingvale – Eastbound ramps

Soda Springs – Westbound on-ramp

Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge – All ramps

Donner Summit Rest Area – Westbound ramps

Interstate 80/State Route 89/State Route 267 interchange – Eastbound ramps

Hirschdale – Eastbound on-ramp

Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

