Caltrans: Expect delays around the clock for I-80 lane closure near Rainbow

From a release:

PLACER COUNTY – Caltrans is advising westbound motorists to expect travel delays on Interstate 80 between Rainbow and Cisco Grove for roadway construction over the next two weeks.

Beginning late Sunday, August 23, construction crews will install temporary concrete barriers known as k-rail in the #2 lane (slow lane) of I-80 for drainage work. The interstate will be reduced to one lane around the clock in the westbound direction, leading to travel delays for motorists heading toward the Sacramento region.

To reduce traffic impacts for weekend travelers, the westbound #2 lane will reopen late Friday, August 28 with the lane closure resuming late Sunday, August 30. Drainage construction work is expected to be completed by Friday, September 4, reducing impacts to Labor Day travelers.

The work is part of an $11.3 million project to repair and fortify the existing I-80 shoulders and embankments between Cisco Grove and Soda Springs to minimize future maintenance repair and prevent further damage to the existing roadway caused by melting snow and snow plow activities. New concrete gutters are also being installed along the project route. Project completion is expected in October 2020.

Caltrans reminds motorists to Be Work Zone Alert and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements. Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter@CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.