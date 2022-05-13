Caltrans: Continued traffic delays ahead for Highway 20 safety project

Image provided by Caltrans.



NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting motorists to expect continued travel delays and one-way traffic control at multiple locations on State Route 20 in Nevada County for the next few weeks.

Beginning Monday, May 16, construction crews will be widening the roadway near Conservation Road/Pine Needle Lane for installation of a left-turn pocket. One-way traffic control and 20-minute travel delays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays are anticipated through mid-June.

In addition, one-way traffic control continues weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Washington Road area of SR-20. Construction crews will continue grading and widening work to install a left-turn pocket with 8-foot shoulders. Motorists should expect 20-minute travel delays through mid-June.

Nevada County motorists also should be alert for trucks hauling logs from the White Cloud and Lowell Hill areas. Intermittent one-way traffic control may be required when logging trucks move from shoulder areas to the roadway. Tree crews also are scheduled to begin griding stumps and collecting debris piles in the next few weeks to remove remaining vegetation from construction zones.

Work is part of the $62.5 million Omega Curves project, which aims to improve safety and reduce collisions on SR-20 by realigning curves on two non-contiguous segments near White Cloud and Lowell Hill, widening shoulders, improving the highway’s sight distance and adding designated left-turn lanes near Conservation Road and Washington Road. In addition, three turnouts will be added where slow-moving vehicles can allow motorists to safely pass, while also serving as traffic-enforcement locations for the California Highway Patrol.

Granite Construction, Inc. of Sacramento is the prime contractor for the Omega Curves safety project, which is expected to finish in fall 2023. Weather or other unexpected events may prolong construction activities. For project updates, please visit http://www.OmegaCurves20.com .

Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans