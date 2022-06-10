Caltrans: Construction work, travel delays continue on State Route 20

NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is reminding motorists to expect continued travel delays and one-way traffic control at multiple locations on State Route 20 in Nevada County through the summer and fall months.

Graphic provided by Caltrans.



Major construction work on the SR-20 Omega Curves project began earlier this year with one-way traffic needed during construction activities. Motorists should expect 20-minute travel delays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays at both the White Cloud and Lowell Hill work areas. Crews are installing or rehabilitating drainage, performing earth work to widen sections of the roadway and removing trees and vegetation.

The work is part of the $62.5 million Omega Curves project, which aims to improve safety and reduce collisions on SR-20 by realigning curves on two non-contiguous segments near White Cloud and Lowell Hill, widening shoulders, improving the highway’s sight distance and adding designated left-turn lanes near Conservation Road and Washington Road. In addition, three turnouts will be added where slow-moving vehicles can allow motorists to safely pass, while also serving as traffic-enforcement locations for the California Highway Patrol.

Granite Construction, Inc. of Sacramento is the prime contractor for the Omega Curves safety project, which is expected to finish in fall 2023. The schedule is subject to change due to weather, equipment availability or other unexpected events. For project updates, please visit http://www.OmegaCurves20.com .

Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans