Caltrans: Construction work continuing Saturdays on State Route 174 project

GRASS VALLEY – Caltrans is alerting motorists of planned construction work this Saturday on State Route 174 (SR-174) between You Bet Road and Greenhorn Access Road in Nevada County.

Work on the safety improvement project will shift to six days a week for the forseeable future with one-way traffic control scheduled from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Motorists are advised to anticipate 20-minute delays when passing through the construction zone area.

Grading work is currently continuing on the project in preparation for paving of realigned segments and newly widened shoulders. The project, which began in August 2020, is realigning several curves, widening shoulders, adding a southbound left-turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improving the clear recovery zone for errant vehicles to regain control. DeSilva Gates Construction of Sacramento is the primary contractor for the project and completion is anticipated this fall.

Motorists are also reminded that pilot vehicles are to be followed at all times within the project zone for the safety of construction crews and travelers. Failure to follow pilot vehicles may result in a $220 citation with traffic fees doubled in construction zones. The California Highway Patrol will be on site, monitoring traffic safety during construction.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.





Source: Caltrans