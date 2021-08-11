Caltrans: Construction resuming on Highway 174

Caltrans is set to resume construction on the State Route 174 (SR-174) safety improvement project between You Bet Road and Maple Way in Nevada County, following the recent River Fire incident.

As of Thursday, August 12, one-way traffic control will resume for daytime construction work between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. In order to expedite completion of the project this fall, construction work will likely continue seven days per week. Motorists are advised to anticipate 20-minute delays when traveling through the construction zone area. The schedule is subject to change based on weather, availability of equipment or other unexpected events.

Caltrans has received approval from the CAL FIRE commander, River Fire incident commander and the California Highway Patrol to resume construction activities on the project. Construction work was temporarily halted last Wednesday, August 4 due to local evacuations and emergency wildfire response.

Work to widen SR-174 on the east side of the highway continues. Some driveways and local road entrances may have temporary signed and delineated detour routes for highway access during widening. Driveway and local road access may be intermittently impacted for 30 minutes at a time when paving work is occurring.

The $27.1 million safety project, which began in August 2020, is realigning several curves, widening shoulders, adding a southbound left-turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improving the clear recovery zone for errant vehicles to regain control. DeSilva Gates Construction of Sacramento is the primary contractor for the project and completion is anticipated this fall.





Flaggers at each end of the construction zone will be utilized along with a pilot car. Motorists are reminded that pilot vehicles are to be followed at all times within the project zone for the safety of construction crews and travelers. Failure to follow pilot vehicles may result in a $220 citation with traffic fees doubled in construction zones. The California Highway Patrol will be on site, monitoring traffic safety during construction.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans